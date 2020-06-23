New Zealand scientists manage to map for the first time in history the sunken continent of Zealand

Sidney, Australia.- A group of New Zealand scientists has published for the first time interactive maps of the continent of Zealand, located in the south of ocean Pacific and of which 94% lies below the level of the sea.

On the maps you can see the bathymetry (study of the marine depths) and the tectonic origin of the continent, which covers about 5 million square kilometers and where they settle New Zealand and some southern Pacific island territories, such as New Caledonia.

« These maps provide a new context where the configuration of volcanoes, plate boundaries (tectonics), and New Zealand sedimentary basins are explained and understood. »

The maps are a « scientific reference point » for providing « an accurate, complete and up-to-date picture of the geology of the area of ​​Mortimer, » Mortimer says. New Zealand and the Pacific Southwest. «

According to previous investigations, the continent of Zealand It arose from the separation of the ancient Gondwana supercontinent 85 million years ago, in the time of the dinosaurs.

During this disunity process, which ended with the almost total sinking of Zealand, some of the deepest trenches on the seafloor formed.

Its formation of granite, sediments, and volcanic stones shows similarities with Oceania and Antarctica, experts say.

Continent or microcontinent?

In 2017, after years of debate, it was concluded that Zealand it is a practically sunken continent instead of a microcontinent or a continental fragment, as previously supposed.

The recently published maps, which will be updated as new data is collected, are part of a global initiative to provide bathymetric mapping of the entire seabed by 2030.