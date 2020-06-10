The event will be completely free for anyone interested in your proposal.

After its cancellation last April, the organization of San Diego Comic-Con He had anticipated that although the face-to-face convention was not held, there would be a digital event which will supply the popular entertainment fair this year.

For the first time in our 50-year history, we are pleased to welcome virtually anyone from around the world. David Glanzer, SDCC SpokespersonToday the first details of Comic-Con @ Home, an online event to look for Combine aspects of the convention experience each year with the comfort of being at home. A press release reports that Comic-Con @ Home’s plans include a virtual exhibition hall with the public’s favorite exhibitors who will offer promotions, special offers and limited edition products unique to the celebration. Traditional ones will also be offered exclusive panels and presentations on comics, television, film and video games that those interested can enjoy from their homes.

The best news about this initiative is that everything to offer Comic-Con @ Home be completely free for anyone with an internet connection. For the first time in our 50-year history, we are pleased to welcome virtually anyone from around the world, said David Glanzer, SDCC spokesman, adding that they see all of this as an opportunity to spread a little of the joy of the event and strengthen your sense of community.

The dates on which Comic-Con @ Home will be held will be the same as those previously announced for the face-to-face event, that is, from July 22 to 26, 2020. Additional details on the contents of the event will be presented in the coming weeks.

