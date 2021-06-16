They present the first 3D map of the boundary of the heliosphere

The groundbreaking map was produced by scientists at the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), who took advantage of decade-long data collected over a complete solar cycle between 2009 and 2019. This information was compiled by NASA’s IBEX satellite, which was launched in 2008 with the intention of studying the interactions between the interstellar medium and solar winds emanating from the Sun up to 1.6 million km / h.

To make this measurement, they used a technique similar to the way bats use sonar. “Just as bats send sonar pulses in all directions and use the return signal to create a mental map of their environment, we use the solar wind from the Sun, which rises in all directions, to create a map of the heliosphere”, Reisenfeld comments.

Solar winds are made up of protons, electrons, and alpha particles and shape the heliosphere into a bubble shape. And it is that the Sun constantly launches a stream of charged particles, a supersonic wind of ionized plasma, into space that, as we see, loses strength with distance, in what we call a heliopause.

What shape is the heliosphere then?

Now we know that its shape is kite-like after all, with a tail at least 350 astronomical units long (that’s the current limit of the IBEX’s range), although the length of the tail is impossible to measure. And the minimum radial distance to the ‘tip’ of the heliopause appears to be around 110 to 120 astronomical units (AU), a figure consistent with the Voyager space probe crossovers. For reference, Neptune’s orbit is about 60 AU wide.

The IBEX mission is ongoing and will continue until at least 2025.