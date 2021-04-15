They present The Envoys, a series starring Luis Gerardo Méndez and Miguel Ángel Silvestre – El Sol de México

Luis Gerardo Méndez shared the first images of the series The Envoys, which narrates the events experienced by two priests who travel to Mexico sent by the Vatican to investigate the disappearance of one of their companions, who also had just miraculously cured of an illness.

In this project, he will work under the baton of Argentine director Juan José Campanella, famous for having directed several chapters of La ley y el Orden UVE and Dr House, as well as the film The Secret of Your Eyes, which earned him an Oscar for Best Film in He speaks no English in 2010.

The Mexican director announced that this series will combine comedy with thriller overtones, and will take some elements of Mexico to mix them with the emotions and relationships of the characters.

“It will delve into the human stories and the dilemmas that the two priests suffer regarding themselves, society and faith,” said Méndez in statements collected by the EFE agency.

The first season consists of eight episodes, in addition to Luis Gerardo, the Spanish actor Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sense 8) and the Mexican actress Irene Azuela (Monarca) also appear.

For Méndez this project is one more of the steps he takes in the international market, after having participated in projects such as Charlie’s Angels, Murder mystery, Medios brothers and Club de Cuervos, which although it was produced in Mexico, had a excellent reception in other countries.

It should be remembered that this project is part of a collaboration between Campanella and ViacomCBS International Studios, owner of the Paramount Plus platform.