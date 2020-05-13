The reopening plan is based on privileging life and health; solidarity and non-discrimination; moral economy and productive efficiency; and shared responsibility.

To follow a gradual, orderly and cautious path for restart social, economic and school activities in the country, the plan called “The New Normal”he explained Graciela Márquez Colín, Secretary of Economy.

During the morning conference, he pointed out that the principles that guided the plan are based on privileging life and health; solidarity with all and non-discrimination; moral economy and productive efficiency; and shared responsibility of the public, private and social sectors.

The project consists of three stages, the first starts on May 18 in the municipalities that have been called “municipalities of hope”, since they are those that do not have contagion or neighborhood with those who do have cases of Covid-19.

It may interest you: They announce a signalized return: 269 municipalities are reactivated on May 18; the rest, from June 1 onwards

In total they are 269 ​​city councils located in 15 states. In the coming days, sanitary fences will be implemented to protect them.

“From May 18, the school activity, public space, work, vulnerable people and the measures that have to be taken for public health and work will be open. Municipalities will be monitored and will be accompanied with health days to maintain their status as a municipality without contagion, “he said.

The second, which will be preparatory, will run from May 18 to 31.

Márquez Colín explained that this will serve to prepare workers, companies and families to restart, since it will be necessary to establish protocols.

It may interest you: These are the 4 agreements of the Health Council to resume activities in the country

In this phase, each company must develop sanitary protocols for the safe restart of activities. Workers must also be trained to have a safe work environment, to re-adjust work spaces and to install intake filters, sanitation and hygiene.

The the third will start on June 1, with a regional traffic light system for the reactivation of social, economic and educational activities.

Plan Nueva Normalidad, 13may20 by Aristegui Noticias on Scribd

The meaning of each color …

In total, there will be four: red, orange, yellow and green; and there will be five categories: public health and work measures; work activities (essential and non-essential); public space (open and closed); vulnerable people; and schoolchildren.

It may interest you: 1997 add new cases of Covid-19 in Mexico: check here the evolution of Covid-19 in your municipality

In all colors, public health and work measures will be present.

“When the traffic light is red, only essential work activities will be allowed, to which are added the mining, construction and transportation manufacturing ”, explained the head of the SE.

At orange, activities that can be developed increase. They will be allowed Essential and non-essential jobs, but at a reduced level.

They can start operating the open public spaces, but also in a reduced way. Vulnerable people – with chronic diseases, older adults – will be able to join work activities, but with the utmost care.

It may interest you: We are halfway through the epidemic in CDMX: López-Gatell | Video

At yellow, may operate all essential and non-essential activities without restriction. At open public space, there will be minor and major restrictions in the case of closed public space –Temples, museums, cinemas, theaters, restaurants–. Vulnerable people will take average care.

At green, there are no restrictions. Essential and non-essential activities are carried out. They fully operate closed and open public spaces. Caring for vulnerable people is control. School activities are reactivated.

The Ministry of Health (Ssa) will announce weekly what color each state is in.

CSG Opening Plan, 13may20 by Aristegui Noticias on Scribd