They present portal to strengthen cultural knowledge of Álvaro Obregón

MEXICO CITY.

In order to strengthen the cultural knowledge of the Mayor Álvaro Obregón and promote education through digital media, the electronic site “educacionao.mx” was presented.

On the site, users will find a compilation of strategic projects as well as educational, cultural and training content through the history of the demarcation.

In addition, on the website citizens will find information on the digital libraries that the mayor’s office has, as well as two repositories, one of digitized books and the other with more than 500 interactive units.

One of the sub-sites that stands out is that of AO Turismo, where more than 180 historical monuments of the mayor’s office are displayed with 360 ° photographs and virtual tours.

The director of Strategic Projects of the Mayor’s Office Álvaro Obregón, Ricardo López, mentioned that this launch is part of the strategic projects of Smart AO and arises to provide educational and cultural support mainly to children and young students.

Repositories are very important to generate content, studying at home requires this type of material such as digital books, in addition, the fact of not leaving home makes the virtual tours factor very important, if you cannot go to the museum personally Here you can do it virtually ”, he pointed out.

The local official said that the portal also favors economic development because the more the mayor’s office is known through virtual tours, the more you will visit it.

It is important to note that as part of this INTELLIGENT AO project, the digitization of the public libraries of the demarcation was achieved, providing them with free internet systems, thanks to the collaboration with Google For Education and Sit Wi-Fi, internationally recognized companies that possible this digitization ”, he stated.

Finally, he stressed that it is the first time that a company like Google has collaborated with a government agency around the world, being the Mayor Álvaro Obregón the only one in the country that has an agreement of this nature for the digitization of public space.

In this regard, Rocio Ramírez Hernández, from the international company Sit Wi-Fi, stressed that the relationship between government and private initiative must grow more and more for the benefit of society.

People who wish to access this site may do so through the electronic address www.educacionao.mx