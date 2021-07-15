They present more evidence against YosStop – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The Attorney General of Justice presented six videos disseminated on social networks as evidence against the youtuber Yoseline ‘N’, aka YosStop, this for the crime of child pornography, for which she is in the Santa Martha Acatitla prison linked to proceedings.

According to what is established in the complaint, all these videos are part of the investigation folder and with which the allegedly criminal acts were accredited and for which the victim requested protection measures.

The records of the material begin with the video in which the aggressors, identified as Carlos, Julián, Patricio, Nicolás and Axel, recorded the rape committed between the night of the 25th and the early morning of May 26, 2018.

However, the attorney for Yoseline Hoffman, better known as the youtuber YosStop explained that of the six videos that the Attorney General of Justice (FGJ) included in the investigation folder of Ainara’s case, only one is the one that corresponds to the legal situation of the influencer.

Ricardo Cajal, The lawyer who leads the defense of the content creator explains that the videos are in the investigation folder on Ainara’s attackers, who are currently at large, but not all of them were used to link to the Hoffman process.

“Those videos are in the investigation folder because that investigation also involved the aggressors. But the Judge, specifically for the bonding, only took into account video 3, that is, the one from ‘Pathetic generation’ “, he said in an interview with El Universal.

“This, because the only conduct they are charged with is describing, a crime that is instantaneous and that supposedly occurs only with the video of ‘Pathetic generation‘. For this reason, the other videos 4, 5 and 6 are not taken into account ”, he added.

With information from El Universal