They present Livia Brito and cast, premiere of La Desalmada

Livia Brito and cast present, premiere of La Desalmada | Instagram

“Babies connect please”, requested the actress Livia Brito who shared a series of videos in which she invited her loyal followers to witness the presentation of “The soulless“to the media, along with her co-star who also accompanies her along with a large part of the cast of this production.

We are almost ready, for the presentation of “La Desalmada to the media,” “la cubana” began a series of stories from her Instagram account.

Livia brito, appears gathered together with several of her colleagues who were anxiously awaiting the moment of the official presentation of this new melodrama that will arrive on July 5 from 09:30 pm, the small screen,

Together with José Ron, Marlene Favela, Marjorie de Souza, the actress who played characters in “La Piloto” and “Médicos: Línea de vida”, she panned the camera and took the opportunity to invite users to connect to the broadcast on alive.

Baby, connect now because at 12 o’clock, or 12:15 more or less because the presentation has already started and right now they pass with us. Connect, I’m going to leave you the link! … Because today is today! Here we are all waiting, said the Cuban-Mexican artist, while the others waved at the camera.

In the same Brito Pestana account, it was Marlene Favela, who reiterated the invitation again, indicating the place and the way to join the broadcast.

Hey, you are already connected, but go to the account of “La Desalmada” on YouTube and Facebook to see the presentation, obviously our telenovela.

The stories, shared a day ago show some images and / or details about the production which will be in charge of José Alberto “El Güero Castro”.

The melodrama will also feature other great figures, Marjorie de Souza, who will act as one of the villains, Marlene Favela, Sergio Basáñez, Cecilia Galliano, Raúl Araiza, Kimberly Dos Ramos, Laura Carmine, Alberto Estrella, Verónica Jaspeado, Julio Vallado, Eduardo Santamarina, Francisco Gattorno, Gonzalo García Vivanco, Ana Martín, Azela Robinson; among others.

It was in the middle of a live broadcast last Thursday, July 1 at 12:00 hours through the official Facebook and YouTube accounts of Las Estrellas where the new telenovela that will arrive next Monday in primetime was presented to the media. Communication.

Meanwhile, the cast of the plot took the opportunity to live together so it was possible to appreciate the good chemistry that exists in the great team of actors and particularly among the protagonists, who it is worth mentioning, again collaborate together after their last project in “Girl Italian is coming to get married “.

Likewise, the couple, who at some point had a sentimental relationship in 2014, when Brito gave life to “Fiorella” and “José Ron” in the role of Pedro Ángeles, in one of the several melodramas that the actress from Havana , Cuba, made for Televisa.

34-year-old Brito Pestana, who came to settle in Mexico City with his family when he was 14 years old, was a model and studied “international business”, however, his concern about acting led her to join the CEA, her first television debut was in the novel “Triunfo del amor” in 2010, where she gave life to Fernanda Linares.

Brito Pestana’s career was made up of many other participations in novels such as “Ab! Smo de pas! Ón”, “De que te quiero, te quiero”, “La Doble Vida de Estela Carrillo”, among other productions and even series , where she acted as Maribel Guardia in the series that told the life of Joan Sebastian.

The presenter, youtuber and influencer has obtained great popularity on social networks, particularly during the months of the pandemic, where some of her television projects were canceled due to strong controversies.

Now, the daughter of actor Rolando Brito, is ready to resume her acting career after the opportunity given by Verónica Castro’s brother, one of the most important collaborators of the San Ángel production company.

What is “La Desalmada” talking about?

“La Desalmada”: Looking for justice found love, as its motto in the promotionals refers, tells the story of the character of Fernanda Linares, played by Livia Brito, a woman who will seek to do justice for her husband, who was killed on his night of wedding.

On his way to find the culprits, he will meet “Rafael”, played by José Ron, a young man who finished his university studies and who, by connecting immediately with “Fernanda”, will fight at all costs for her love.