They present first official trailer of The Powerpuff Girls

First official trailer for The Powerpuff Girls released | Instagram

The television network The CW recently presented the first official look at the live-action of The Powerpuff Girls and revealed the first image of the actresses characterized as their characters for the next series.

The truth is that many people doubted this project, however, The CW, a house that carries out productions like Riverdale, confirmed that the live-action series of Powerpuff Girls is a reality by publishing the first great look at the actresses in the role of their respective characters.

It is worth mentioning that the program was produced and written by Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier, with the direction of Maggie Kiley.

The Powerpuff Girls follows the trio who used to be America’s superheroes. They are now disillusioned twentysomethings who resist losing their childhood fighting crime. Will they agree to meet now that the world needs them more than ever? “Reads the synopsis.

This new series will be based on the original Cartoon Network animation of the same name and the characters created by Craig McCracken.

At the beginning of last February of this year it was announced that The CW ordered the first pilot episode and it is already being carried out, since this week several photos of the recording set were leaking, but today the first official arrived.

It should be noted that previously they confirmed who are the actresses who will play the main characters, and they are: Chloe Bennet as Bombón, with the aim of becoming a leader again, on her own terms; Dove cameron as Bubble, who is more interested in regaining her fame than saving the world and Yana Perrault as Acorn, the only one who tries to get rid of her identity and wants a totally anonymous life.

So far The CW has not revealed an exact release date, as the first filming is just taking place.

After the actresses’ announcement, they featured Donald Faison as Professor Utonio, Nicholas Ponday as Mojo Jojo, and Robyn Lively as Miss Belo, while Tom Kenny will reprise his role as storyteller.

On the other hand, The Powerpuff Girls, as you may recall, is an American animated series created by Craig McCracken and broadcast by Cartoon Network.

Her action-adventure stories focus on Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, three preschool-age girls who possess superpowers and fight crime, particularly their arch-nemesis, Mojo Jojo in the fictional town of Townsville, USA.

They live with their creator, Professor Utonium, and after serving as defenders they return to their occupations as normal infants.

It is for that reason that the show’s slogan synthesizes the premise as “Saving the world before bedtime.”

Its English voice cast featured Catherine Cavadini, Tara Strong, and Elizabeth Daily in the lead roles, and actors Tom Kenny, Roger L. Jackson, and Tom Kane in supporting roles, among others.

McCracken conceived the project in 1992 as a short film entitled Whoopass Stew !, while he was in his second year in the animation program at the California Institute of the Arts.

After renaming it The Powerpuff Girls, Cartoon Network produced two pilot episodes and aired them on What a Cartoon! Between the years of 1995 and 1996.

It debuted in regular format on November 18, 1998 as the fourth series to come from the World Premiere Toons project, and its original broadcast ended on March 25, 2005.

It covers a total of seventy-eight episodes, three specials, and a Warner Bros.-funded film prequel that premiered in 2002.