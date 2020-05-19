So far, there are six provisional suspensions against the agreement of the Government of Mexico that prevents the entry into operation of solar and wind plants

A Mexican federal judge specialized in economic competition granted six provisional suspensions against the agreement of the Government of mexico that prevents the entry into operation of plants solar and wind.

“The provisional suspension“, Expressed the First District Court in Administrative Matters, Specialized in Economic Competition, Broadcasting and Telecommunications in four files published this Tuesday that are added to two others granted on Monday.

Several energy companies presented appeals before this court against the controversial agreement of National Center for Energy Control, public manager of the electricity system, which forces to stop the start-up of solar and wind power plants.

Among the complainants are the Spanish company FV Mexsolar XI, which builds a solar park in the state of Veracruz, and the Mexican Dolores Wind.

These precautionary measures they only apply to the companies that were granted the provisional suspension and do not serve to annul the controversial government agreement that in late April forced to stop “the evidence preoperative from intermittent wind power plants and photovoltaic in commercial operation ”.

To this was added the agreement of the Secretary of Energy that last Friday established an undated limitation on renewable energies, since due to their intermittency “they expose financial damage to the National Electric System (SEN), as well as to end users”.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, defended these agreements to favor the public companies Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

According to the president, his predecessor, Enrique Peña Nieto, tried to “destroy” both companies by opening the energy sector to private companies.

The main Mexican employer, the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), announced that it would carry out the pertinent legal measures against a “illegitimate” change of rules in the sector, where there are already more than 30 billion dollars invested.

This energy agreement has unleashed perplexity and concern in international companies with a presence in Mexico and in their countries of origin.

After the agreement was published, Canada and the European Union they sent letters to the Secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle, expressing their reservations.

With information from EFE