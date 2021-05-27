They present an ambitious project for family reunification



Activists demand the reunification of separated families.

Photo: ERIC BARADAT / AFP / Getty Images

The congressman Adriano Espaillat presented this Wednesday a project of family reunification that eliminates the deadline imposed in the last Administration on applications for adjustment of status and would also avoid deportation while applicants wait for their visa.

“We continue our efforts to reform our nation’s immigration system and I am proud to reintroduce the Family Reunification Act to help immigrant families recover from the onslaught of attacks we witnessed during the previous Administration.”Rep. Espaillat said in a statement.

Espaillat, of Dominican origin, first presented this proposal in 2019 but it was not voted on. According to the New York congressman, if approved, it will help reduce the burden faced by immigrant families and asylum seekers “when they seek hope and opportunities in the United States.”

Adriano Espaillat. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Congressman Juan Vargas of California, co-author of the proposal, stressed for his part that it will help restore the protections of immigration laws by eliminating high fines and giving people more certainty regarding their immigration status.

The proposal has the support of several organizations, including UnidosUS, which considers it “profamily and common sense.”

“By restoring existing but largely inactive provisions in our immigration laws, this bill would give many residents, with qualifying family members, the opportunity to step out of the shadows and comply with the law.” noted Carlos A. Guevara, UnidosUS Associate Director of Immigration Policy.

He stated that it represents “significant progress” toward modernizing the immigration system.

The bill would also protect from deportation proceedings anyone who has an application pending before the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) or that has been approved by the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), by) but is waiting for the visa.

He explained that this category of non-immigrant visa was established through bipartisan legislation known as the LIFE Act and allowed those who waited for it to be reunited with their family to remain in the country.