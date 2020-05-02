Lila, supervisor of the Baxter Laundromat laundry, was fined for only hanging shirts that come out of the dryer.

“I told him, what is the fine that you are putting me and he said I am putting the fine on you because you don’t have the sign of dry cleaning”, explains Lilia.

Baxter Laundromat does not offer dry cleaning services but Lila hung the shirts so they would not wrinkle.

This type of fines is what a new campaign announced by the mayor, Bill de Blasio, wants to avoid.

Fix It, Don’t Fine It o ‘Fix it, don’t fine’, will give small businesses a grace period to solve the problem and not have to pay for infractions issued by various city agencies such as the Department of Health or the Department of Environmental Protection.

According to Leslie Ramos, executive director of the 82nd Street Partnership: “The initiative is supposed to save small businesses $ 20 to $ 26 million. This tells you how much money the city has been taking from them to business years after years. “

Blasio’s management says it has reduced fines for small businesses by more than 40% and they hope to reduce an additional 10% in the future.

Ramos says it is a good start but the cost of each fine also needs to be reduced.

Jackson Heights businesses say this initiative is not enough since fines can be very expensive.

This is expressed by José Alí, owner of a clothing store that he assures there are times when he cannot pay the fines they give him for taking merchandise out on the street or cleaning sidewalks.

“Three, fourth fines a month are $ 400 or $ 500 a month. And sometimes, there is no way to pay that money because the business is too hard,” explains Ali, owner of the Brands & Co. store.

