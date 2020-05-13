They present a ‘new normal’ plan to return to activities in the country, according to a risk light | Pexels

They present ‘new normal’ plan to return to activities according to a risk light. In the press conference this morning Andrés Manuel López Obrador has shown what is next for reviving activities after the pandemic.

Through a series of images the Secretary of Economy, Graciela Ortizpresented the plan back to what they called ‘The new normal’, With a series of indications of how the activation of economic activities and the return to classes within the country will be.

The plan consists of three stages, the first begins on March 18th with the opening of the ‘Municipalities of hope’That there are 269 municipalities within 15 states of the republic that do not present cases of coronavirus and that do not adjoin municipalities with cases of contagion and in which sanitary fences will be placed.

The second stage which is from May 18 to 31, is to prepare companies and families to restart, it is where the protocols and guidelines that must be followed to ensure a safe restart of activities, with training of workers and income filters in companies will be established.

The plan to return to #NewNormality will consist of 3 stages: -May 18. Reopening of Municipalities of La Esperanza (no contagions)

-18 to 31 May. Preparation for reopening with sanitary protocols

– June 1. Traffic light system implementation by region pic.twitter.com/mVGJM85vA0 – Government of Mexico (@GobiernoMX)

May 13, 2020

The traffic light system By regions, similar to today’s does not circulate, consists of four colors red, orange, yellow and green, has 5 categories of public health measures and work, work activities, public space activities, activities of vulnerable people, and educational activities that are activated little by little.

Red allows essential economic activities, orange color increases the activities that can be carried out, this includes essential and non-essential activities at a reduced level and public spaces can be opened but in a controlled manner. Yellow expands essential and nonessential but restricted activities. While with green there are no restrictions.

Let’s remember that in each of the colors, health care is essential, so Graciela Ortiz has emphasized that regardless of the color of the traffic light, the care and prevention measures against contagion will remain in force at each stage of economic activation.

Visit our Soy Carmín YouTube channel

.