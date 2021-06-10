They present a competition model for the last pre-Olympic in Mexico

The Olympic Baseball Teams Netherlands, Dominican Republic and Venezuela, they will see a special competition model in search of the last ticket to the Tokyo Olympics, after the withdrawal of three teams for the event to be held in Puebla, Mexico.

The last repechage in search of the sixth and last classification to Tokyo Olympics, will be taking place from June 22 to 26 in Puebla, Mexico, an event for which a special competition model had to be designed, after the withdrawal of the Australian, Chinese and Chinese Taipei baseball teams from the Olympic path, all for reasons related to the Covid-16 pandemic.

The sixth ticket to Tokyo, will be contested in a last repechage (pre-Olympic) between the teams of the Netherlands, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela, an event that will have as a competition format a preliminary round type Roun Robin (all against all), where each team will have two games, one against each of its two rivals.

In addition, the first place of these two matches will advance directly to a Final Series, waiting for the second and third players, who will play a decisive match, where the winner will go to the Final against the first place, facing in a single match for the pass to Tokyo Olympics.

The latter baseball playoff (pre-Olympic), will be taking a sixth and last place facing the Tokyo Olympics, where baseball will once again be part of the Olympic discipline after a hiatus since 2008, an event for which the teams of Japan, South Korea, Mexico, the United States and Israel are already qualified.