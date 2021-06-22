They prepare vaccines for people over 30 years old and López Obrador gives a message

MEXICO CITY. After the registry of people over 30 years of age to receive the Covid-19 vaccine was opened last night, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador begins his “morning”.

From the National Palace it is expected to talk about the progress of vaccination against Covid-19 in the country.

It may interest you: CDMX, Tabasco and BCS, with more infections; 16%, general bed occupancy

In addition, together with authorities from the health sector, it could delve into the increases in infections that have been registered in different entities of the country, a situation that has led them to cancel face-to-face classes and return to the epidemic yellow traffic light.

Meanwhile, like every Tuesday, the secretary and undersecretary of health, Jorge Alcocer and Hugo López-Gatell, will offer their report on the progress of the pandemic in the country.

In addition, the undersecretary is expected to give a report on vaccination in the border area and the low influx of people that has been reported to be immunized against SARS-CoV-2.

Also the head of the SEP, Delfina Gómez, is expected to talk about the opening of schools in the country, as well as the schools that have suspended their face-to-face classes due to the increase in infections by Covid-19.

In this regard, the assistance of the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, is expected, who could talk about the processes of the anticovid vaccines that are already applied in Mexico, as well as any other that may do so soon.

* jci