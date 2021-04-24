They prepare series of American Psychopath

Television never tires of borrowing more from film than film has borrowed from television. As streaming platforms increase and more and more titles are required for catalogs, more and more spin offs, prequels and sequels of well-known productions reach new formats. Such is the case with American Psychopath – 67% who will now return with a television series.

Don’t Miss: American Psycho: Director Reveals Nearly Fired For Rejecting DiCaprio

In an interview with Deadline, Kevin Beggs, an executive with Lionsgate’s television division, revealed that his studio has many plans to continue producing titles. Among them, he confirmed that a series based on American Psycho. Details about the plot were not revealed, but the production will be part of that company’s strategy to make television series.

This is what the executive said about their creative groups and the way they operate to carry out the various shows they produce:

Creative people are always trying to find a way to say ‘yes’. There will be obstacles in the business, of that I am sure, but in that room everything is green fields, blue skies and what if. That has led to a lot of great collaborations. We have finished Dear White People, which was a great experience. Blindspotting continues, American Psycho is in development.

As you surely remember, American Psycho – 67% was a movie directed by Mary Harron. The story followed the life of Patrick Bateman, a handsome Wall Street executive, and the horrible murders he compulsively committed. The main character was played by Christian Bale, in which was one of his first jobs to attract the attention of the public. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Bret Easton Ellis.

How could the story continue? Unless it is a new adaptation of the book, in 2013 plans for other shows had already been announced, from which it seems that nothing turned out later. It was said at the time that he would see an old Bateman get himself a protégé whom he would teach to be like him and who would continue his criminal career. This is probably not the case, but it will certainly be interesting to see what happens to the series.

We recommend: The best horror films directed by women

As Beggs says in his statement, Lionsgate has many other series in development. The studio does not have a platform, but instead carries out projects that are later taken up by other distribution services. The Blind Spot series – 93%, for example, will be exclusive to Starz. Another title that they have been developing for years is the John Wick spin off about the killer hotel called The Continental.

There is still no tentative release date for the series. American psycho, since it is still in the earliest stages of development. In addition to this, the executive also suggested that they would like to see a way to bring the Saw saga to television, but said nothing about if there is something on the way or if they keep trying to find a story worth shooting for the film small screen.

Continue reading: American Psycho: Cast Thought Christian Bale Was The Worst Actor