Another classic will return to television. There is no shortage of ideas to bring back the best hits of the small screen. The most recent of these will be a sequel to How I Met Your Mother – 80%, which will star Hilary Duff. The show will have the approval of the creators of the original and will now focus on a female character who will also narrate the story of her many romances to her children.

According to information from Variety, How i met your father, which will be the title of the new series, will be a sequel to the original series. In it, Sophie, the main character starring Hilary Duff, will tell her children how she met their father. The story will begin in the year 2021. The new show, original from Hulu, will be in charge of Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, showrunners of This Is Us – 89% and from Love, Victor – 87%. Duff had the following to say about the project:

I’ve been incredibly lucky in my career to play wonderful characters and I’m excited to take on the role of Sophie. As a huge How I Met Your Mother fan, I am honored and a little nervous that Carter and Craig [los creadores del show original] Trust me with the sequel to your baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant and I can’t wait to work alongside them, they are geniuses.

In case you’re among the few who haven’t seen her, How I Met Your Mother – 75% is a sitcom that begins with Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) telling his children the story of how he met their mother. The story then travels to the past to tell the many adventures and romances that the protagonist and his friends lived when they were young and before finding their life partner.

The news about this project comes a few months after Duff failed to reconcile with Disney Plus plans for a sequel to Lizzie mcguire. As you surely remember, she was a young actress who became famous thanks to that role. Although it had been announced that the adolescent’s story would be resumed, as an adult, the interpreter explained that creative differences with the study prevented reaching an agreement since the platform was not willing to explore less familiar topics.

Although Disney owns a part of Hulu, the fact that this platform is not limited to a family audience will surely allow Duff to explore those topics he wanted to tell about a young woman on the way to start her family and life. The platform has had some success with its series on romances, Love herself, Victor – 87% was a critical favorite and the same was true for the High Fidelity remake – 93% with Zoë Kravitz, although the latter was canceled with only one season.

How i met your mother was one of CBS’s most popular series when it originally aired between 2005 and 2014. It consists of nine seasons and garnered 30 Emmy Award nominations, of which it won 10. Will it be How i met your father just as legen-wait for him-daria? Expectations are high. There is still no tentative release date for the new show.