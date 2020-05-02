Notimex.- Four more hospitals will join the list of those who are already receiving patients with Covid-19, so that next week there will be 11 hospitals with opening to attend cases of contagion, said the Secretary of Health of the capital, Olivia López.

In a videoconference, the official announced that four other hospitals operated by the agency will be enabled to serve patients with Covid-19.

This in addition to the “Enrique Cabrera” General Hospital, in Álvaro Obregón; the Pediatric La Villa, in Gustavo A. Madero; the one of Specialties “Dr. Belisario Domínguez ”, in Iztapalapa; and General Tláhuac “Dra. Matilde Petra Montoya La Fragua ”and General Ajusco Medio“ Dra. Obdulia Rodríguez ”, who already provide service to patients with coronavirus.

There are also the General Hospital Xoco, in Benito Juárez, and the General Hospital Iztapalapa, which will be inhabited.

With this, he mentioned, there will be 100 beds with fans available for the care of people with this disease.

“We are working on the reconversion, we are talking with the group of specialists, with the workers, so that the Head of Government announces them when they are ready,” he stressed.

According to the Ministry of Health of Mexico City, converted capital hospitals have an occupancy of 70 percent, while hospitals in national institutions already occupy more than 90 percent of their capacity, so work is being done to increase the number of spaces.

Olivia López Arellano pointed out that in the hospitals operated by the capital government there are 310 hospitalized patients, of whom 88 are on ventilatory assistance, that is, intubated, so a greater occupation can be identified, since the number of beds is less than others hospitals nationwide, however there will be an increase in beds