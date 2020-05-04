Film directors and screenwriters Joe and Anthony Russo are in charge of producing what will be Walt Disney Pictures’ new live action, the 1997 animated classic Hercules, which adds to the list of films, in that format, which the company has produced in recent years.

According to the Variety portal, the Russo brothers, as they are known in the seventh art, assumed ownership of the project through their production house AGBO, with which they have been in charge of productions such as 21 Bridges and Extraction, a movie starring actor Chris Hemsworth for the Netflix content platform.

According to information from the site, the American screenwriter Dave Callaham, who has been involved in titles like Zombieland: Double Tap and Horsemen, will be in charge of writing the script for Disney’s new live-action film, of which it has not yet been revealed. to the protagonists or a tentative release date.

The animated film Hercules, was released in 1997, under the direction of Ron Clements and Josh Musker, and according to data from the Box Office Mojo portal, it was made with a budget of $ 85 million and generated a collection of $ 252 million worldwide; At that time, the protagonists of the Latin American dub of the story were the singers Ricky Martin and Tatiana.

This live action joins the list of titles that Walt Disney Pictures plans to make in the future, because only on July 24 will Mulán, a film directed by Niki Caro, based on the 1998 animated film, also be released, the company continues with the plans to adapt his animated classic The Little Mermaid, which will star Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.