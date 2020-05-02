Joe and Anthony Russo will be in charge of producing what will be Walt Disney Pictures’ new live action, the animated classic Hercules.

Directors and screenwriters Joe and Anthony Russo are in charge of producing what will be the new live action of Walt disney pictures, the animated classic Hercules, from 1997, which is added to the list of films, in this format, that the company has produced in recent years.

According to the Variety portal, the Russo brothers, as they are known in the seventh art, assumed ownership of the project through their AGBO production house, with which they have been in charge of productions such as 21 Bridges and Extraction, a movie starring actor Chris Hemsworth for the content platform Netflix.

According to information from the site, the American screenwriter Dave Callaham, who has been involved in titles like Zombieland: Double Tap and Horsemen, will be in charge of writing the script for the new live-action film by Disney, of which the protagonists have not yet been revealed or a tentative release date.

The animated film Hercules, was released in 1997, under the direction of Ron Clements and Josh Musker, and according to data from the Box Office Mojo portal, it was made with a budget of $ 85 million and generated a collection of $ 252 million worldwide; at that time, the protagonists of the Latin American dub of the story were the singers Ricky Martin and Tatiana.

This live action joins the list of titles that Walt Disney Pictures plans to make in the future, as only on July 24 will it debut Mulan, tape directed by Niki Caro, based on the 1998 animated film, in addition, the company continues with plans to adapt its animated classic. The Little mermaid, which will be starring Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King.

With information from Notimex