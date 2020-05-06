A new biographical film is in the works and is about Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, one of the most popular marriages in the music industry since 1982, news that was released by their son Jack, during the broadcast of a podcast.

The intention of making a film about the life of the emblematic couple in the world of heavy metal already existed a year ago; However, during the musician Jamey Jasta’s podcast The Jasta Show, the descendant of the Prince of Darkness, Jack Osbourne, who revealed the scoop, was invited.

“There are absolutely things in motion right now to make it happen. I think in the next few months, you will probably see something coming up about it. But we haven’t landed in a studio yet. So, fingers crossed.”

Jack also answered other details about what his character would be like in the next film: “I think in the period of time that they would do it, it would be a boy. Therefore, it would not be so outstanding. It will be more about my mom and dad opening up I walk the world. “

The 34-year-old television personality’s statements add to Sharon’s earlier statement for Variety magazine when he expressed how he would like his story to be told:

“I don’t want to do another sex, drugs and rock and roll or a movie about a musician. That’s not what I’m doing. There hasn’t been a story about a female manager who struggles every day and succeeds.”

Last March the couple spoke for the Good Morning Britain television program about the health of Ozzy, who has suffered from Parkinson’s since February 2019:

“The boys have been great. My girls have been taking care of me and I have some very good and affectionate friends in my life, who cannot be beat, they text me and my band has supported me. Elton John calls every week” the Black Sabbath singer noted.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.