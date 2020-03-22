They prepare changes to make the postseason more attractive

The ratings of the games Big leagues are not the ones that the commissioner’s office Rob manfred want and neither are the decrease in tickets sold in the 30 parks, so it already plans several changes to return the sexiest postseason.

The changes, summarized are:

Seven playoff teams in each league, instead of five

The team with the best record in each league rests the first round

Two division winners and three wild teams play best of three series

The winner of the division with the second best record can choose the first round opponent with three wild cards.

The winner of the division with the third best record can choose the first round opponent

After MLB would host a TV-style reality show on Sunday night of the day the regular season ends in which teams select their opponents from playoffs. Sherman compares it to the NCAA selection program.

Major League Baseball considering new postseason format https://t.co/30ANx6GpLK

– Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 10, 2020

As expected, the motivation for this change has a lot to do with attracting broadcasters for a new television deal.

The changes would add more intrigue games at the end of the regular season, and the shorter playoff series would increase the importance of each game.

.