The rage for story adaptations of Stephen King has no intention of diminishing. In just a year we saw the remake of Animal Cemetery, the sequel to IT, the continuation of The Shining with the adaptation of Doctor Dream, while Netflix premiered the disappointing In the tall grass and HBO delighted us with The Visitor. And among the twenty series and movies about his stories that are currently underway, we now know that one of the most anticipated already has a green light.

Cover of ‘The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon’ (Ediorial in Spain: DeBolsillo) / Twitter.com/stephenking

This is The girl who loved Tom Gordon, the psychological horror novel that the author of Maine published in 1999 and that some time ago was going to direct the deceased George Romero. Village Roadshow, the division within Warner Bros. that produced hits like the Matrix and Joker, among others, will take over the adaptation with a script he's already writing. Christy Hall, the co-creator and producer of the Netflix series, This Shit Beats Me, According to Deadline.

As this was one of the zombie master’s dream projects since 2005, his wife, Christine, will be one of the producers of the film after the director’s death from lung cancer in 2017 at the age of 77.

At the moment more details of the project are unknown, who will star in it or when we will be able to see it, but we can imagine that it will be a faithful adaptation to the writer’s usual theme: the loss of innocence. Although there are no murderous clowns or cursed hotels, the novel has enough elements to provoke the usual terror of its stories.

Image Stephen King: Twitter.com/stephenking