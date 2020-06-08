Senator Eduardo Ramírez Aguilar from Moreno is preparing a bill to reduce the rate of the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 16 to 10 percent. Read: They ask to extend IMSS credits to domestic workers

I am going to present the initiative to reduce VAT from 16 to 10 percent in a general way, “he reported in a telephone interview.

The legislator from Chiapas, one of those closest to the coordinator of the Morena bench in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal, explained that his proposal is aimed, at this stage of the Covid-19 pandemic, at promoting consumption, severely affected in recent years. two months.

The initiative would not cover regions on the northern border, which have a percentage of eight percent, with a different tax rate.

It is to promote consumption and revive the economy. In restaurants, in hotels, in transportation (…) in everything that is taxable, VAT is cheaper, “he said.

But inevitably it will hit the tax collection, he was asked.

Sure, that’s why I prepare it right now, to see what the Treasury tells me, to see how I attenuate it, that’s why I don’t have it complete yet, “he said.

“It is a different policy, of course, but as long as there are bigger taxes, there is more money for social programs; but in these moments of contingency, I do believe that it would help the national economy a lot. One million jobs could be recovered, according to the IMSS So what I want is for the VAT to go down to 10 percent. “

The president of the Committee on Constitutional Points clarified that 25 percent of the general contribution corresponds to Income Tax, and 16 percent, to VAT.

If this represents 16 percent in the collection universe, and we lowered it to 10, we are talking about it having an impact of 9 percent in general, plus less, “he explained.

Ramírez Aguilar will present his initiative next Wednesday in the session of the Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union.