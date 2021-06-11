They prepare a new film of ‘the Lord of the Rings’ in anime format



‘The Lord of the Rings’ jumps to the anime.

Photo: Gareth Cattermole / .

The universe of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ will return to the big screen with a film that will be titled The War of the Rohirrim that will serve as a sequel to the original trilogy.

“We couldn’t be more excited to deliver a new vision of history that will invite a global audience to experience the rich and complex saga of Middle-earth in a new way,” was the announcement by Warner Bros. about.

According to Deadline, the tape will be in anime format and everything indicates that it will follow the line of the popular books of JRR Tolkien. However, acclaimed director Peter Jackson will not be involved with the project.

The new adaptation will be directed by Kenji Kamiyama, who already has extensive experience in anime after taking over Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex. If we go back even further in his history, we can find his participation as an artist in Akira’s feature film and in Kiki’s Delivery Service.

It is worth mentioning that before the three Jackson movies, the history of Middle-earth already had an animated adaptation in 1978 which terrified more than one child due to its drawing style and soundtrack.

The date this film will arrive is not yet known, but the final plan, more than on a platform, will release this story in theaters and Warner Bros. Animation and New Line Cinema have accelerated its production, according to the Deadline report.