They predict that Amazon will overtake Walmart as the largest US retail store in 2022

Amazon is poised to overtake Walmart as the largest US retailer for next year in terms of the total value of goods sold, according to a JPMorgan report released Friday by analysts Christopher Horvers and Doug Anmuth.

There are many reasons why analysts think Amazon will overtake Walmart. This includes the dominance Amazon has in e-commerce, its popular rewards program, and its expansion into categories like groceries and clothing.

A similar April report presented by e-commerce consultant Edge by Ascential also predicted that Amazon will overtake Walmart as the largest US retailer, but they estimated this to happen by 2025.

According to the JPMorgan report, From 2014 to 2020 Amazon has increased its gross volume of merchandise at a compound annual growth rate of 27%.

By comparison, US offline retail sales (that is, purchases that were physically made in stores) grew at a rate of just 4% over the same time period.

In addition, Amazon’s share of U.S. e-commerce increased to 39% in 2020, when in 2014 it had 24%.

“Based on current estimates, we believe that Amazon could overtake Walmart to become the largest US retailer by 2022,” Horvers and Anmuth said, according to Investor’s Business Daily.

Horvers and Anmuth calculated that Amazon’s merchandise volume in the US reached $ 316 billion in 2020, 45% more than the previous year, compared to 22% growth in 2019. Walmart’s volume last year It was $ 439 billion, up 10%.

Amazon is followed by Kroger with $ 132 billion and Costco with $ 122 billion.

Amazon also had great growth in large categories like clothing and groceries.

Amazon has also benefited greatly from its Amazon Prime customer rewards program. Now, there are more than 200 million Amazon Prime customers, 50 million more than at the beginning of 2020.

This greatly benefits the company, as Amazon Prime subscribers tend to buy much more merchandise than people who do not have this subscription.

