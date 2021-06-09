They predict a very hot summer at the end of the La Niña phenomenon

06/09/2021 at 9:04 AM CEST

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) predicts for this summer higher temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere of the planet from this month to August, compared to the same period of time last year. This will be due to the end of the natural climatic event known as La Niña 2020-2021.

La Niña causes large-scale cooling of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, along with changes in tropical atmospheric circulation such as winds, pressure, and rainfall, causing notable changes in global temperatures.

This phenomenon has its counterpart, El Niño, which is the warm phase of the so-called El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO). And it is that El Niño and La Niña are the main, although not the only, drivers of the Earth’s climate system.

The WMO has explained that the end of La Niña and widespread above-average sea surface temperatures due to global warming will mean that air temperatures over land this summer will also be warmer than average in most of the hemisphere. Boreal.

This circumstance will be especially intense in the central-western part of North America, the extreme north of Asia, part of central Asia and the eastern extreme of Asia, the Arabian peninsula and the northern Caribbean.

It has also forecast that the maritime subcontinent off the southern coast of West Africa, which extends into central and eastern Africa and over the eastern parts of South America, will see above-average temperatures from June to August.

The only notable exceptions to the warmer-than-average trend are in northwestern Europe, southern Asia, and the northern part of South America, extending into the southern Caribbean.

There is no pause in climate change

WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas recalled La Niña’s global cooling effect is temporary, and is usually strongest in the second year of the event, which is why 2021 is off to a relatively good start, by recent standards.

“But this shouldn’t lull us into a false sense of security that there is a lull in climate change,” Taalas stressed. There isn’t.

He also recalled that all naturally occurring climate events now develop in the context of human-induced climate change, which is causing global temperatures to rise, exacerbating extreme weather and influencing seasonal precipitation patterns. .

Taalas explained that carbon dioxide concentrations remain “at record levels & rdquor ;, so they will continue to drive global warming in the coming years, with the risk that this poses to the planet and humanity.

“According to the new WMO predictions, there is a 90% chance that at least one year between 2021 and 2025 will become the warmest on record& rdquor ;, Taalas pointed out. A record that currently falls in 2016, although 2020 was very close.

Less rain in the Mediterranean

In terms of rainfall, WMO estimated that they would be below normal in the Caribbean, many parts of America south of the equator, in much of the northern Mediterranean and southeastern Europe, as well as in parts of central and western Europe. North America, parts of central Africa, and the east coast of Africa.

In contrast, there is a moderate to high probability of above-normal rainfall in the northern parts of South America, just north of the equator, and in the northern regions of the Indian subcontinent.

The WMO, authorized spokesperson for the United Nations on weather, climate and water, has emphasized, however, that it must be taken into account that El Niño and La Niña, although important determinants of the Earth’s climate system, are not the The only factors that condition these characteristics on a global and regional scale, and that the intensity of El Niño indicators does not have a direct correspondence with that of their effects.

Reference page: https://public.wmo.int/es/el-ni%C3%B1ola-ni%C3%B1a-hoy

Periodic Global Seasonal Climate Bulletins: https://www.wmolc.org/gscuBoard/list

