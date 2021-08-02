“They practically say not to work”

SEPE regrets “incorrect information in specific cases”, in reference to the suspension of benefits for part-time jobs

MADRID, Aug 2 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The platform made up of more than 200 associations, unions and professionals in the entertainment and events sector, Alert Roja, has denounced that at least twenty people, although it expects that “there will be hundreds”, have received a letter from the Public Service of State Employment (SEPE) to return the extraordinary unemployment benefit they were receiving for making it compatible with part-time employment.

Red Alert has assured that the SEPE, dependent on the Ministry of Labor, had allowed the artists to combine said extraordinary unemployment benefit with part-time jobs. “The SEPE always confirmed that this aid was fully compatible with part-time work,” they say from the platform.

“They are practically telling us either not to work or to work in the black. Those people with the benefit do not live and if they have the opportunity to work legally and collect a little money it is a small help to be able to throw away,” he told Europa Press the president of the Galician Association of Musicians and Entertainment Professionals (AMPROEGA), Diego Grande.

The associations of the entertainment sector and events attribute this situation to “errors” by SEPE officials who “say that the help of artists is compatible with part-time work and it is not.” Specifically, Alert Roja insists that the SEPE “allowed hundreds of artists to combine their extraordinary unemployment benefit with part-time jobs.”

In addition, the platform highlights that artists “now cannot return the money with which they have survived for more than 16 months without having other income.”

“It seems very strong to us that they tell us that for not doing their job well, right now they are complaining to many who are badly living for money that they do not have,” criticized the president of AMPROEGA, who stressed that an artist is being complained about that returns 5,000 euros.

In this context, Diego Grande explained that the SEPE informed a worker that she could reconcile her extraordinary benefit with a contract of eight hours a week at a music school: “Months later she receives a letter saying that she has to return the benefit received” .

“From the SEPE office itself they reported that it could be reconciled and the response now from the SEPE is that since the pandemic began, thirteen royal decrees have been approved and that officials cannot be aware of everything,” denounced the president of the Asociation.

In a letter sent on June 3 to a worker, the SEPE indicates that article 282.1 of Royal Legislative Decree 8/2015, of October 30, establishes the incompatibility of the receipt of unemployment benefits with the performance of work for employed, except when this is done part-time, in which case the portion proportional to the time worked will be deducted from the amount of the benefit or subsidy.

In another letter, to which Europa Press has had access, sent on June 27, the general director of SEPE, Gerardo Gutiérrez Ardoy, regrets that “incorrect information may have been produced in specific cases”, in reference to the suspension of the benefit for part-time jobs.

“The regulatory complexity, together with the exponential increase in workloads experienced by the SEPE, without being an excuse, have made the work of the managers of this Managing Entity especially difficult,” Gutiérrez Ardoy indicates in the letter.