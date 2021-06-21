They postulate a cultural site; UNESCO prepares session in China

MEXICO CITY. The Unesco World Heritage Committee will analyze on July 24 the candidacies of 2020 and 2021 to be inscribed on the World Heritage List.

Mexico will participate with the nomination of the Franciscan Ensemble of the monastery and cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption of Tlaxcala.

This file is an extension of the site First monasteries of the 16th century on the slopes of Popocatepetl, inscribed in 1994.

According to the declaration, said complex, located on the slopes of the Popocatépetl volcano, includes “14 monasteries in perfect condition and these buildings are representative of the architectural model adopted by the first Franciscan, Dominican and Augustinian missionaries, who evangelized the indigenous populations in the 16th century ”.

Furthermore, they are “an example of a new vision of architecture, in which open spaces take on a new importance”.

The meeting will be chaired from the city of Fuzhou (China), from July 16 to 31, where they will analyze the five candidates for 2020.

And those of 2021 will follow, where the cave paintings of Himā Najrān, from Saudi Arabia; the Fortress of Spinalonga, from Greece; and the Solar Observatory and Ceremonial Center of Chankillo, Peru; and the church of Atlántida, located in Uruguay.

LOOKING FOR OTHER INTERPRETATIONS

The British Museum will hold the cycle of virtual conferences Ancient Writing, Contemporary Voices: Decolonizing the Mesoamerican Quincentennial, from today until June 25.

Experts such as Laura Osorio Sunnucks, María Mercedes Martínez, Iyaxel Cojtí Ren, Alejandro J. Garay Herrera and Romelia Mó Isém will participate in this forum, who will talk about the pieces protected by the British Museum, in search of new interpretations of manuscripts and glyphic inscriptions that it has. under its protection.

Photo: Special

CALASSO ONLINE

The writer Roberto Calasso will participate tomorrow in a virtual chat with the academic Luis Alberto Ayala, at 12:00 hours, via Facebook

live at Gandhi Libraries.

Later, at 7:00 p.m., Juan Domingo Argüelles will speak about his book The Prodigious Life of the Book on Paper, in the same forum.

– From the Editorial Office

Photo: Courtesy Anagrama

* In the following link you will find the latest news