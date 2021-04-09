They post fake ads on Facebook to download the Clubhouse app for PC to install ‘malware’

ClubhouseUNSPLASH logo archive image

Clubhouse does not have a PC version, it can only be used on the iOS operating system

Users were redirected to a website that impersonated the Clubhouse identity

Facebook ads have already been removed from both the social network and your library

A group of cybercriminals has published several malicious ads on Facebook posing as the Clubhouse audio social network, in which they encourage users to download a supposed version of the ‘app’ for computers that actually infects them with ‘malware’ .

Cybercriminals have wanted to take advantage of people who are not aware of this fact, and have published several ads on Facebook, currently removed by the social network, in which they advertise a fake version of Clubhouse for PC, as reported by TechCrunch.

Users were redirected to a website that impersonated the Clubhouse identity

By clicking on the ads, users were redirected to a web page that impersonated the Clubhouse identity, with a design very similar to that of the ‘app’ and with a link that encouraged them to download the PC version of the service.

It is actually a ‘phishing’ attack, in which attackers seek to catch users off guard to install a malicious ‘app’, which communicates with a server to take control and download a ‘ransomware’ that infects devices.

The website that was impersonating Clubhouse actually has its servers in Russia, although since Thursday these have stopped working, as reported by TechCrunch.

In addition, the nine Facebook ads that led to the malicious web that have been removed both from the social network and from its library where all the ads are hosted.