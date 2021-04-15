They portray the personal case of Nath Campos in the “Rosa de Guadalupe” | INSTAGRAM

Since yesterday, social media they turned against the production from “La Rosa de Guadalupe” by Televisa, because they represented a case very similar to the one that happened to Nath Campos, so that, immediately, hundreds of Internet users began with their speculations.

Questions like Do you profit from the pain of others? Was it a different story? They were the main ones that were seen through the screens of thousands of users on the internet, after watching the aforementioned episode, then we will tell you all you need to know about it.

That’s right, once again, the tan popular show generated controversy for the story that he recently portrayed in his television broadcast, according to a large number of users of social networks, in one of his recent chapters they rescued the story of Nath Campos, influencer who denounced the youtuber Rix for sexual offense.

And it is that, although in the entertainment piece they changed part of the narrative it has many similarities, this fact has set the Internet users on fire, who exploited against the company, questioning if they really thought it was a good message, or if they were trying to profit from the offender.

It was thus that since yesterday afternoon, in the different social networks the active users in the network, turned against the production of Televisa, after exposing their way of seeing the case of Campos, who made the fact public, after denouncing what happened to the authorities and managed to have Rix arrested for the aforementioned crime.

In the description of the chapter of La Rosa de Guadalupe, the same situation is explained, even that some people do not believe the victim –as happened to Nath Campos–: “Alejandra and Fernando go out to party, but her drinks and he agrees to take her home, but when he lays her down on his bed he begins to touch her until he sexually abuses her. Alejandra tells her best friend that Fernando raped her, but she doesn’t believe him, ”the description reads.

In the chapter the aforementioned narrative is appreciated, the young victim was desecrated by her friend who accompanied her home after drinking at a party, coupled with the fact that the young woman must work with the aggressor, as they ask for it in the workplace .

That is, the same story that Nath Campos told and made public on his YouTube channel, from here everything began to decline, and as expected, this chapter immediately set off alarms among his followers, who called him insensitive. Televises for touching this delicate subject in a program where a rose appears as a sign of a miracle.

So many Internet users were not left with the desire to give their respective opinions in their personal accounts, some of the most prominent being those that we will write below: “Hahahahaha, Telerisa taking advantage of any story or controversy to turn it into a chapter of her program. Now the “inspiration” is the case of Nath Campos and Rix ”.

“They have no creativity … let them pass that of Chente who touches women”, was another of the most replicated on Twitter, “The rose of Guadalupe is falling lower and lower, now they profit from what happened to Nath Campos”, commented another user .

Likewise, there were those who decided to express their anger with stronger words, since they affirm that in no scenario having done this was a good idea: “So much m @ dre los de la rosa de Guadalupe with the chapter that they broadcast today. Respect for what happened to Nath Campos ”.