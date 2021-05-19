They point to homophobia in criticism of Billy Porter as Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother – Tomatazos

A few days ago Entertainment Weekly revealed the first official glimpses of Cinderella, the musical film starring Camila Cabello that will soon be added to the Amazon Prime Video catalog to become a hit. Among the novel images we find Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother, however, his choice for the character caused severe criticism on social networks. Some users remind detractors that Dwayne Johnson was already a fairy in 2010, with a dress and wings included, and no one raised their voice for that. Here are all the details.

Even if Dwayne johnson He is not an award-winning actor, his figure has become important to the entertainment industry. In 2010 he starred Fairy by accident, a film that presents the story of Derek, a popular ice hockey player for hurting the jaws of his opponents. When Derek breaks the hopes of a young man, he is sentenced to a week of forced labor as a true tooth fairy, complete with the tutu, wings and magic wand. Although Derek cannot handle the situation or his obligations at first, little by little he begins to rediscover his own forgotten dreams.

Everyone remembers the image of Dwayne johnson like the tooth fairy in that family movie, her initial outfit was a compendium that we would see in traditional faeries. While in social networks there are those who complain that Billy porter has taken the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, others remember that the star of Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw – 83% had already broken the schemes in the past and that he did not receive a single criticism. Twitter user @AidaV_O published a tweet in which he compares the negative comments of now with the null pointing towards Dwayne in 2010.

People: NOOOOO THE CINDERELLA FAIRY MOTHER CANNOT BE A NON-BINARY PERSON. DAMN CRYSTAL GENERATION. 😡😡😡😡😡 Dwayne Johnson in 2010: 🧚🏻🧚🏻🧚🏻🧚🏻 pic.twitter.com/pbTx5iCd4X – RebJAWAHAL (@AidaV_O) May 17, 2021

The post’s comment box has gotten a mess, naturally. On the one hand we have what they cannot tolerate that the character of the Fairy Godmother, imagined thanks to Disney as a woman, has been taken by a man; on the other side are those who point out the detractors as homophobic, since they Dwayne johnson They did not say anything to him at the time, but when an African American and gay man came to take over the role is when they raised their voices. For her part, the director of Cinderella, Kay Cannon, is delighted with Billy porter as her Fairy Godmother. Here are the filmmaker’s words for Entertainment Weekly:

I think it’s only like 12 minutes on screen [pero] it will be your favorite part. It fits the role very well. He’s so ridiculously talented. Billy is magical to me.

Cinderella with Camila Cabello is coming to Prime Video after a delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Official information for the film holds that it will be a modern take on the classic tale, so we can expect to see a lot of different things. The fans of the Cuban singer await the film with great emotion, since it is the first time that we will see her in a production of this type. Will he be able to meet the expectations of his followers?

The latest live-action Cinderella movie – 83% that was released was the one made by Disney in 2015, a delivery quite attached to the animated classic but with some notable differences. That film was well received by critics and went on to be a notable box office success, although perhaps not as excellent as other live-action productions of the company. Very soon we will find out how popular the new version will be with Camila Cabello. Will it give good numbers to Amazon?

