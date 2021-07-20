They point out that Trippier’s replacement would also be from the Premier

The



Atletico Madrid he is very clear about his position. Will not negotiate for Kieran trippier. The mattress club wants to keep the English side, who was one of the best in the past year, key in achieving the title of The league.

However, the pressure of the Manchester United for taking him and the player’s own desire, who would not look down on returning to his country after two years abroad and playing for the most prestigious club in England, make the situation remain in an uncomfortable tension for the parties, especially for the Athletic.

The mattress box would not accept an offer below 50 million euros, taking into account how important it is for the Athletic. At the moment, in England they ensure that the United it does not get rid of its pretensions. And they even speculate that the rojiblanco team would have a possible substitute in the Premier, In case Trippier ended up dating.

Sportsmail ensures that the Atletico Madrid would have converted the right back of the Norwich City, Max Aarons, in his number one goal to replace Kieran trippier if the star of England signs for him Manchester

United.

Aarons, 21, is one of the most promising full-backs in soccer in his country. The rojiblanco team is not the only one who would be interested, the Arsenal It has also indicated as an option if the transfer of Hector

Bellerín, in the output tray.

Aarons has won many admirers throughout Europe after three good seasons as a starting right-back in Carrow

Road, with the Bayern Munich, the Barcelona and his own United previously linked to movements next to the Gunners.