They point her out of having been unfaithful and force her to punish her naked on the street

In some countries infidelity is highly penalized, Therefore, a man but in particular, a woman who has been accused of having had a relationship outside of marriage can be punished in multiple ways, some of them even threaten their integrity and even their life.

Something like that happened to him a woman from a tribe in the north of West Bengal, in India, was accused of having committed an infidelity and the leaders of her community decided to give her a severe correction.

First, The woman was dragged out of her house and on the street, she was stripped of her clothes and forced to walk through the streets completely naked.

On social networks, some published photographs and videos of what happened, so the police learned of this event several days later.

According to the authorities’ investigations, the woman apparently left her husband half a year ago because she had started a relationship with another man; However, on Wednesday of last week she decided to return home and it was then that her husband and her family, supported by some neighbors, took her off the property to impose punishment on her.

Finally, the woman left her home again and took refuge with her parents and was forced to return to her husband.

Despite this, he decided to file a complaint with the authorities and so far, 6 of the 11 men who imposed the punishment have already been arrested and have been charged with attempted murder.

