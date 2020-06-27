Barcelona and Celtic They play LIVE ONLINE TV LIVE at the Municipal stadium of Balaídos for the date 32 of LaLiga Santander 2020. The game will start at 10 in the morning (Peru time and 5 in the afternoon in Spain) and will be broadcast throughout the planet by signals from DirecTV, Movistar Partidazo, Sky Sports México and Mitele Plus.

He Barcelona vs. Celtic It will be special for the 700 goals that Lionel Messi could achieve if he scores in Balaídos. The Argentine needs only one goal to reach another record in his career: the seventh centenary of so many officials, which also includes those he has scored with his country’s team. So far, the ‘D10S’ of soccer totals 629 in 721 games with the Barça shirt and 78 in 138 games with the albiceleste.

Depor.com will offer you the most complete minute by minute of all LIVE and LIVE with goals, yellow cards, red cards, statistics and other incidents. Also get hooked on the transmission and narration of the Twitter profiles of Barcelona and Celta de Vigo.

The first goal of the match

Barcelona scored the 1-0 goal against Celta thanks to Messi and Suárez.

Barcelona vs. Celta de Vigo: confirmed lineups

Celta Vigo: White; Aidoo, Sáenz, Araujo; Vázquez, Méndez, Yokuslu, Suárez, Gonzalez; Blades, Smolov

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Umtiti, Alba; Vidal, Rakitić, Puig; Messi, Suarez, Fati

Barcelona vs. Celta de Vigo: incidents of the match

Barcelona vs. Celta de Vigo: match schedule

Mexico – 10:00 a.m.

Peru – 10:00 a.m.

Ecuador – 10:00 a.m.

Colombia – 10:00 a.m.

Bolivia – 11:00 a.m.

Venezuela – 11:00 a.m.

Chile – 11:00 a.m.

Paraguay – 11:00 a.m.

Argentina – 12:00 p.m.

Uruguay – 12:00 p.m.

Brazil – 12:00 p.m.

Spain – 5:00 p.m.

In Vigo, Quique Setién’s team begins a series of three games that will take him to face three rivals who are going through their best moment of the course, because next week Atlético de Madrid, at the Camp Nou, and Villarreal, from visit.

Balaídos is not usually an easy stadium for the Barcelona -his last victory was in April 2015 by the minimum with a goal by Mathieu-, and, although the locals will not have the encouragement of their fans, to this we must add that he will meet the best Celta of the championship, supported by a notable defensive and leadership improvement of former Blaugrana Rafinha Alcántara.

That defensive solidity – a goal conceded in the last seven games, that of the defeat against Villarreal – will require the best version of Leo Messi and his squires, who could benefit from the absence of his former teammate Jeison Murillo if Óscar García Junyent decides to give him rest to the Colombian central, key piece in the resurgence of the celestial ones.

Watch Barcelona’s last win in LaLiga Santander.

The celestial technician, another former player from La Masía who this Friday signed his renewal with the club for two seasons, meditates on making some rotations in his eleven, thinking about next Tuesday’s « final » against Mallorca, a direct rival in the fight for bypass the descent.

It’s a new ending for him Barcelona, that in the last four visits to Balaídos he has conceded three defeats and has only added one draw. He has also conceded twelve goals and has scored six.

The party arrives for the Barcelona in a moment of doubt. His football is unrecognizable and seven days until the end and with Atlético de Madrid’s next visit to the Camp Nou, the time has come to dispel doubts.

Quique Setién has to make the big decision and the losses of Sergio Busquets (due to accumulation of yellows) and Frenkie de Jong (injured), could make it easier for him to dispel his doubts in the mean and bet on Riqui Puig.

Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo; probable alignments

Celta Vigo: Rubén Blanco; Kevin Vázquez, Aidoo, Araujo, Olaza; Okay, Bradaric; Rafinha, Denis Suárez, Nolito; and Aspas.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Riqui Puig or Arthur; Messi, Suárez and Griezmann or Ansu Fati.

