They plan to place acrylic barriers between actors and the press on red carpets, among other measures

▲ Project of a company to separate the press from those attending the red carpets.Photo Afp

Afp

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday May 19, 2020, p. 8

The Angels. With their beaming celebrities posing in front of camera lenses, red carpets have been the foundation of promoting the most expensive Hollywood movies.

But all of these assistants, journalists, security guards and fans, before side by side, are a nightmare for the recommended social distancing rules to stop the coronavirus pandemic. As California begins to ease the containment measures imposed two months ago, film marketing experts study how to redeploy red carpets without increasing the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Before, it was about getting attention as much as possible, attracting large crowds and sharing the activity with as many people as possible, sums up Elizabeth Tramontozzi of 15 | 40 Productions, one of Hollywood’s leading party companies. It will be very different from now on, warns Afp.

His company put together a grand set for the final season of the Game of Thrones series in New York, taking advantage of these eight weeks of confinement to imagine possibilities compatible with the pandemic.

Of the arsenal of ideas to live with Covid-19, one is to place methacrylate plates between journalists and personalities, who would give remotely isolated interviews in capsules.

Fans could continue to shout their admiration at them, but only after being selected and through a screen.

The relatives and assistants who usually accompany the actors would, meanwhile, have to go around the red carpet taking priority paths.

Take the temperature to the public

In cinemas that screen movies on the press, social distancing will be key. The experts also study the possibility of taking the temperature of all the guests.

We first have to dig in to keep people from crowding the sidewalks to watch, says 15 | 40 President Craig Waldman. With social distancing, the red carpet will only be a little wider and a little shorter, he explains. Even with the application of these unprecedented measures, experts do not believe that the exuberant parties that were held after the projections can be reorganized soon, with full bars and lounges.

While streaming giants like Netflix or Amazon have become the kings of confinement and continue to release movies and series, virtual interviews with stars on the Internet are becoming increasingly popular.

The company 15 | 40 even created a mobile studio in a caravan that can travel to the actors’ houses and be decorated according to the films and series that are promoted.

He also envisioned premiere evenings at drive-in theaters, where celebrities would sit in the front row to interact with viewers via video conference.

Despite those ideas, most major Hollywood productions planned this year have postponed their release dates.

Although glamor and champagne would be frowned upon at a time when the coronavirus deaths are piling up and unemployment is rising, Waldman believes most people are tired of staying home and that fans might even celebrate red carpets and premieres. like the ones you propose.

The litmus test for this new modality could be Tenet, a film by Christopher Nolan, who is determined to be the first to return to theaters in Hollywood.

.