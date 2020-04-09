1/2

They plan spin-offs of La Casa de Papel | Reform

Netflix recently released the fourth season of La Casa de Papel. The series has already confirmed a fifth installment, but also its creator, Álex Pina, left the door open to the possibility of expanding the story with several spin-offs.

“We have a lot of potential for some spin-offs, yes, and I think it’s thanks to the characters’ strong and powerful identities,” Pina explained in an interview with OprahMag.com.

“I think almost all the characters in La Casa de Papel have a duality that we would like to see in a spin-off. We could see any of them in other contexts,” he added.

The creator went further and even gave some names. “I think Arturito could have a black comedy. The case of Berlin for his own series is very clear; he is a misogynist, a psychopath, egocentric, a narcissist, a criminal, a rapist. But still there are many people who adore him because values ​​friendship, loyalty or brotherhood. From Nairobi to The Professor. Denver is another character with his own charm, “he said.

The interviewee also explained the reason for the success of the series. “It brings something new to television,” he said. “I thought there have been so many action series on robberies, and everything has already been stolen: from jewelry to paintings, and then I thought about printing money. That has not been done yet,” he said.

Although he does not offer more information about a possible new fiction, he did talk about the fourth installment. “It is the most risky season, in which we have really taken an unexpected turn in the plot. The final episode is explosive,” he said.

