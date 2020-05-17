López-Gatell clarified that the minimum percentage of the population necessary to achieve herd immunity is 70 percent

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, affirmed that it is planned to carry out serological surveys to recognize the proportion of people in Mexico with immunity to COVID-19.

When the majority of the population is immune to an infectious disease, this indirectly protects people who are not. Some estimates indicate that we would need 70% of people immune to # COVID19 for the effect to contribute to the exhaustion of the epidemic. pic.twitter.com/OgLYxPiUol – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) May 17, 2020

At a press conference, he noted that this will be added National Health and Nutrition Survey (ENSANUT) 2020, which will include an even componentto COVID-19 and a serological survey.

“There are several survey exercises that we will be doing, some have to do with the Technical Guidelines for Health Safety at Work. They will do surveys in the workplace, in medium and large companies, and also the National Survey of Health and Nutrition, “he said.

She explained that herd immunity refers to when the majority of the population is immune to an infectious disease, which provides indirect protection to those who are not yet sick.

He exemplified that if 80 percent of the population is immune, four out of five people who meet someone who has the disease will not get sick and will not transmit it.

If we are two immune and an infected person goes and interacts with others it can still infect, but if we are four it is less likely to do so. The more immune people, the less likely it is that a contagious person will infect those who remain, “he said.

He clarified, however, that the minimum percentage of the immune population to achieve herd immunity is 70 percent.