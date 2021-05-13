They plan how to extradite Trump from Florida before possible accusation of fraud in New York



Former President Trump remains under investigation.

Photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images

At the same time that the investigations against the former president advance Donald trump at the Manhattan District Attorney, Officials in Palm Beach, Florida, plan how to apply an extradition strategy in case the Republican is in that county when he is indicted.

At the moment, the Manhattan District Attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr. continues the investigation, which includes as one of the central witnesses Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney.

According to the Politico portal, law enforcement officials in the city where Mar-a-Lago is located have discussed how to handle a possible extradition to face possible charges of bank and tax fraud.

Officials see a conflict in the application of the extradition statutes, as the governor Ron DeSantis you could decide whether or not there is the capacity to intervene in the process.

Joseph Abruzzo, Palm Beach County Circuit Court Clerk told the portal that the regulations “leave room” for interpretations.

“The statute leaves room for the interpretation that the governor has the power to order a review and possibly not comply with the extradition notice,” Abruzzo warned.

There is a possibility that when the indictment is released, the former president will be in Bedminster, New Jersey, where the Democratic governor Phil Murphy he is not a Trump supporter.

The situation of the former president has been complicated, after the Supreme Court allowed Vance Jr. and his team to obtain their tax and financial reports, after a long legal battle.

Cohen has repeatedly hinted that “there is no good news” for his former boss., something he remarked in March, when he shared a Raw Story article about how his collaboration “can help understand (Trump) transactions that may have been criminal conduct.”

“You may have been to many of the transactions, you may be able to see the underlying taxes and tell you who was in the room.”, explained former prosecutor Joyce Vance. “He can help them find the best evidence and help them understand transactions that may have been criminal conduct.”

Although Cohen is in house arrest, he has had some claim with his podcast “Mea Culpa” that has achieved millions of listeners, while collaborating with the investigations against his former boss, for which he has been interviewed at least seven times, according to different reports. .