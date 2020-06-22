La casa de papel: Korean version of the Spanish series planned | Instagram

The Spanish series « La casa de papel » has been so successful that Netflix is ​​now negotiating a korean adaptationBecause a producer from the country on the Asian continent is interested in recreating it.

There is no doubt that the series became quite a global success after their entry to the Netflix platform.

In a short time it managed to become one of the most viewed series around the world, because its plot, the mystery and the characters managed to hook people completely.

That is why it is logical that other countries want to make their adaptations of the story and apparently the first to achieve its remake will be South Korea.

Korean companies BH Entertainment and ZIUM Content are negotiating with the Netflix company the power to make own version of the Spanish series, according to Ilgan Sports.

However, the agreement still it’s not closed, but BH Entertainment itself made a statement confirming such news.

It is true that we have taken steps to make a remake of La casa de papel with the producer ZIUM Content and the streaming service Netflix. However, we have only shared the relevant content so far and nothing has been decided yet, « they wrote.

It should be noted that the series aired its first two seasons on Antena 3 not with much success, but once it hit the platform it managed to become an incredible phenomenon world.

It was so successful that it managed to become the most viewed platform seriesIn addition, the premiere of its fourth season became one of the biggest releases of the entire year on Netflix.

Now his millions of fans are on waiting for the fifth season, which will solve the Bank of Spain robbery that El Professor and his gang are perpetrating, but have not yet given a release date, but it is expected that it will be for the second half of the next year.