They place the midfielder of Flamengo Gerson in the orbit of FC Barcelona

According to ‘El Chiringuito’

FC Barcelona would have reached an agreement with Flamengo’s Brazilian midfielder Gerson Santos da Silva. The 23-year-old player has a valid contract with the Rio de Janeiro club until 2023. According to journalist Alfredo Duro, Barça is about to sign one of the ten most valuable players in the 2021 Copa Libertadores.

River 5: most valuable players of the Copa Libertadores 2021

20 Esteban Andrada – Boca Juniors – Market value: € 8 million

19 Jorge Carrascal – River Plate – Market value: € 8 million

18 Danilo – Palmeiras – Market value: € 8 million

17 Igor Gomes – São Paulo – Market value: € 8.5 M

16 Marcos Paulo – Fluminense – Market value: € 9 million

15 Matías Zaracho – Atlético Mineiro – Market value: € 10 M

14 Fausto Vera – Argentinos Juniors – Market value: € 11 M

13 Pedro – Flamengo – Market value: € 12 million

12 Julián Álvarez – River Plate – Market value: € 12 M

11 Kaio Jorge – Santos FC – Market value: € 12 M

10 Gonzalo Montiel – River Plate – Market value: € 12.5 M

9 Gerson – Flamengo – Market value: € 14 M

8 Gabriel Menino – Palmeiras – Market value: € 14 million

7 Giorgian de Arrascaeta – Flamengo – Market value: € 15 M

6 Cristian Pavón – Boca Juniors – Market value: € 15 M

5 Santos Borré – River Plate – Market value: € 15 M

4 Nicolás De La Cruz – River Plate – Market value: € 18 million

3 Gabriel Barbosa – Flamengo – Market value: € 20 million

2 Thiago Almada – Vélez Sarsfield – Market value: € 20 M

1 Gabriel Veron – Palmeiras – Market value: € 25 M

Duro said yesterday in the television space El Chiringuito that Gerson will sign for the Barça club next season in the absence of finalizing the economic conditions of the transfer. The midfielder trained at Fluminense has already played in Europe, specifically in the Italian Serie A where he played more than 60 games.

He arrived at AS Roma in 2016 for 18.6 million euros and two seasons later he was loaned out to Fiorentina. Gerson returned to his country in 2019 to stop at Flamengo for 11.8 million euros.

