they place the first poles of the catenaries in the section on the surface

The works to conclude the future Metrovalencia line 10, which will connect the city center with the Nazaret neighborhood in the first quarter of 2022, are progressing at a good pace. After the completion of the first works, which consisted of connecting the underground and surface sections, the largest contract is currently being executed (estimated at 25 million euros, 50% of all the actions), the conditioning of the tunnel and underground stations, but also work on the open-air tram platform.

In fact, the installation of catenary poles on the section between the Hermanos Maristas and Ciutat de les Ciències stops, specifically at the intersection of Amado Granell and Antonio Ferrandis avenues.

Posts in the route of the L10.

As you have seen 20 minutesThere are several posts already placed in the Marist Brothers stop itself, and the workers continued at noon this Monday towards the southern round.

The conditioning of the track superstructure, architecture and equipment of Metrovalencia line 10, corresponding to the surface section, is carried out from the exit of the tunnel on the Amado Granell ramp to the Nazaret neighborhood with a budget exceeding the six million euros.

The actions planned in this project also include construction in the Natzaret del provisional deposit for the tram units that will circulate on this extension of the current Metrovalencia network.

Marist Brothers tram stop.

Line 10, once completed, will link the center of València with the Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències area and the Natzaret neighborhood, considerably expanding the transport offer of the Metrovalencia network. This line combines underground and surface sections, with a route of 5.3 kilometers and eight stations and stops (three underground and five on the surface).

Future extensions

The Department of Territorial Policy, Public Works and Mobility has already set its sights on the day after its launch. In fact, last February it announced two extensions that will allow it to be connected to the rest of the current network on the seafront.

One of them will be from the Nazareth stop, at one end of the route, by the Astilleros bridge until arriving at the Marina de València, where it will link with the existing tramway platform.

The second connection, which will be called line 11, will be developed by creating a new tram route that will depart from the roundabout of the City of Arts and Sciences, it will cross the l’Assut de l’Or bridge and go through Menorca and Juan Verdeguer streets to reach the seafront, where this new section will join the current tram network at the Grau-Canyamelar stop.