They photograph Ayuso kissing with a new partner

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid. (Photo: Europa Press News via Europa Press via Getty Images)

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid, has been hunted by photographers with a new companion and stars in one of the cover images of Lecturas magazine.

The leader of the PP in the Community of Madrid had not made their relationship public. In fact, he responded like this when María Teresa Campos asked him about sentimental matters last March: “Come on, there … It’s going like the legislature … with complications.”

Cover of ‘Lecturas’ of May 26. (Photo: Readings)

In the images published by Lecturas, you can see how Ayuso walks with a young man along the seashore in Ibiza and kisses him when sitting on a terrace. At the moment their identity is unknown and since when they have been in a relationship.

At the end of 2020, Ayuso publicly announced his break with his ex-partner, the hairdresser Jairo Alonso, with whom he had been in a relationship since 2014. Both were childhood friends and they grew up spending summers together in Sotillo de la Adrada (Ávila) and started a relationship after Ayuso’s divorce – her ex-husband’s identity is not known.

Alonso and Ayuso did not skimp on public poses and displays of affection on social networks, where she left him snapshots like this:

For his part, Alonso also complimented Ayuso. “Pride is what I feel every time I look at you. You have achieved it despite the millions of stones that were placed on your path, ”she wrote on Twitter after learning that she was going to be president of the Community of Madrid in 2019.

After his breakup, Ayuso told the media that he was “fine” and that he had a cordial relationship with Alonso. “I am fine, very focused on the pandemic and the snow, so I have not had a chance to assume the moment,” she said during the storm Fil …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.