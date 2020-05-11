This Sunday, auditions were held in León for the IV Rafael Gastón Pérez National Music Festival. This activity is promoted by Channel 6, the Leonel Rugama Cultural Movement, the Nicaraguan Institute of Culture and the Rubén Darío National Theater (TNRD) in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that affects Nicaragua and the entire world.

Although the Ministry of Health (Minsa) only officially reports 16 positive cases of Covid-19 in Nicaragua, of which five people have died, more positive cases are unofficially known, as well as deaths. However, the Daniel Ortega regime continues to promote massive activities, being these a focus of spread of the virus, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Also read: Miss Teen Nicaragua 2013 on Covid-19: «I ask for Nicaragua where there is disinformation»

The casting of León, according to the Network of Young Communicators, was carried out “taking into account preventive measures before the Covid-19 with social distancing”, but in the photos it is observed that the participants and most of the organizers do not wear masks, which is another preventive measure. In addition, when conducting interviews and sitting the qualifying jury, they ignored the measure of 1 to 2 meters of distance between people.

With the auditions this weekend, in Chinandega and León, departmental casting sessions began, according to the Leonel Rugama Cultural Movement, which continue weekly, despite the situation in the country, in Matagalpa, Estelí, Ocotal, Somoto, Juigalpa, Boaco , Granada, Masaya, Carazo, Rivas and Managua.

The launch of this activity, for young people between 14 and 24 years old who like to sing, was held on April 30 in the Hall of Crystals of the Rubén Darío National Theater, where a few days ago a worker from this institution was hospitalized with symptoms of coronavirus.

It may interest you: Rubén Darío National Theater worker hospitalized for symptoms of Covid-19

After the casting, the regional concerts will begin, scheduled to take place on June 4 with the finalists from León and Chinandega; on June 11 in Estelí with the representatives of Estelí, Matagalpa and Jinotega; on the 18th in Juigalpa with the youth of this city as well as those from Río San Juan, Boaco, Ocotal and Somoto; June 25 will be the turn of Granada, Carazo, Rivas and Masaya, to end with Managua.

Also read: Daniela Torres, Miss Nicaragua 2015, tests negative for the Covid-19

The national concerts will be in August at the TNRD, the final will be on Sunday, August 16. All massive activities in the midst of this pandemic.