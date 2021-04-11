They pepper spray and gun down a black man in the US for not having a license plate

New episode of police violence in the United States. This weekend the images of the subjective camera of a Windsor, Virginia police officer were released, in which the arrest of a black man that he had no rear license plate on his car.

As reported by TMZ, Lieutenant Caron nazario, who is also of Latino origin, was driving his SUV-type car when the police saw him, who made him stop at a gas station.

The cameraman and his partner point at Nazario, who raises his hands. The policemen demand that he get out of the car, to which the young man says: “Honestly, I’m scared to go out.” The policeman responds: “You should!”

The young man tries to make the officers understand that he has done nothing wrong, but the policeman grows increasingly nervous as he repeatedly demands that the young man get out of the car. Finally he loses his patience and pepper spray up to four times over the lieutenant’s face.

Finally, Nazario gets out of the car, they demand that he lie on the ground and handcuff him, with threats of other charges such as obstruction of justice and even assault a policeman.

The events occurred on December 5, but it is now that the Windsor Police Department has made the images public, due to the complaint filed by Nazario, alleging that their fundamental rights were violated.