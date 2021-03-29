They pay tribute to the career of César Bono – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

César Bono is sitting in the seats of the San Ángel Cultural Center, where minutes before connecting to a press conference he finished recording the performance of Defendiendo al cavernícola, which will be broadcast by streaming in tribute to his career.

“I got into all this because I’m a kid,” he says before laughing. “Doing this role was to rediscover a project that I love. I am in this theater business because I am in love with the word. Before acting my mother, may she rest in peace, taught me to read great poets. They have the enormous virtue to tell you in a page, what a good novelist tells you. I value the word very much, I value this work very much and what my colleagues said, which gives you the opportunity to see women and men differently. Understand each other a little more, love us, not a little, but love us a lot more, “he responded to The Sun of Mexico.

At the risk of losing his humility, he says, he assures that his is currently the best monologue in the world. And it is that this text, written by comedian Rob Becker in 1991, has presented around four thousand performances in Mexico for 11 years.

Ours is just one of the 45 countries where it has been mounted, reaching nearly 10 million viewers. Except for a brief season in 2019 where he was played by Sergio Mayer, César Bono has been the official Mexican caveman for the entire time he has been on the billboard.

With his particular style of humor, he points out that his secret since day one has been to capture the attention of his audience row by row, a fact that he tried to replicate this time, but with the cameras. “I had no audience, I grabbed the cameramen one at a time. When they come in with me, I don’t let go of them anymore.”

Given that during these years he has had a series of personal experiences, such as his divorce, strengthening his relationship with his children and the birth of his four grandchildren, César admits that now the monologue makes him cry much more than at the beginning, since he sees reflected his own way in the dialogues he says.

“I am more and more committed to life, to my loves, I think more about them. I am humbly, I think, a happy person, and all I want is for these eight people (their children and grandchildren) that I am talking about become happier than I am, and in those I walk. “

HISTORICAL WEEK FOR MORRIS GILBERT

Producer Morris Gilbert, who was also present at the conference, thanked his audience for allowing him to successfully return to the stage with Ghost: the musical, and for having attended his first production recorded exclusively for streaming, More beautiful than none (monologue starring Michelle Rodriguez).

The latter was not exactly designed to be presented online, but the owner of Best Theater also recognized that given the uncertainty regarding the reopening, it was the most viable option.

When questioning him about the future of his company, he said that he had already made up his mind that the future of the theater will be to combine face-to-face functions with broadcasts, and announced that he has plans to broadcast one day a week a representation of each play, so that more public can enjoy them.

“These are new times, we are learning day by day. The current reality has nothing to do with the past, we are going to live in a hybrid world for a long time,” he said. “Doing the show live and streaming at the same time is one of my fantasies, as long as the authors authorize us. That is the difficult part, that allows us to reach many corners, where we are more than 100 million people who do not they can travel to the city to see us. ”

Without daring to reveal too many details, he said that he was in Los Angeles recording a new remote show that he will officially present in the coming weeks. Before saying goodbye, both invited the public to see Defending the caveman this April 24 at 8:30 p.m.