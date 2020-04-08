The moving video has gone viral on social networks and seeks to raise awareness that everyone in this ‘fight’ against the pandemic is equally important to save lives

By: Web Writing

During confinement due to the epidemic of coronavirus In Spain, various videos went viral on social networks in which citizens went out on their balconies every day at 8:00 p.m. to applaud the personal doctor who fights the coronavirus as a form of encouragement and recognition.

Although perhaps the personal doctor is at the forefront of the ‘battle line’, we must not forget the personal from cleaning, security, kitchen and infrastructure, who also provide their services every day in hospitals with patients from coronavirus.

Therefore, doctors and nurses decided to ‘move’ the applause of people on their balconies and pay tribute to the personal from cleaning from the Sant Joan de Déu hospital in Barcelona, ​​Spain and they were surprised with applause.

The women who were heading towards an exit with the car cleaning They were surprised and could not hide their emotion from the applause.