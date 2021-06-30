They pay tribute to doctors in the La Raza Metro

MEXICO CITY.- An exhibition of 20 photographs of murals made by 29 young people in which homage is paid to Health personnel, was inaugurated this Tuesday at the La Raza Metro station.

This is the traveling exhibition “Embassy of Color, Tribute to the Heroes in White”, organized by the Mexican Institute of Youth in collaboration with the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) and the Comex Initiative for a Well Done Mexico.

The murals were painted in various IMSS buildings located in different states of the Republic with the intention of honoring the heroes in white who have been on the front lines of the battle against Covid-19.

This exhibition will be open to the public until July 29 at the La Raza station on Line 3 of the Metro and will subsequently visit the states of Sonora, Chiapas, the State of Mexico, Nuevo León and Jalisco.

