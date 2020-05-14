The most expensive case that the insurance industry has paid for Covid-19 is 15.3 million pesos, reported the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions (AMIS). Read: Trump does not rule out ‘breaking all relationship’ with China

Two weeks ago, the highest case exceeded 9 million pesos; Last week a major event was presented that required almost 14.5 million, and for this week the largest disbursement was for 15.3 million pesos.

Edgar Karam, vice president of AMIS, mentioned in a videoconference that costs are associated with intensive care.

“About the cost, it has to do more with the intensive care unit. When a person enters this area, the cost is higher for the care that is taken, that is the reason why we have these situations. The times that a person can be in the intensive care unit is what can make the cost higher and higher, “he said.

In the same event, Recaredo Arias, president of the AMIS, explained that the case of 15.3 million pesos was of a person who, week after week, was accumulating a higher expense.

Unfortunately, all the efforts that were made to restore this person’s health did not bear fruit and he ended up unfortunately dying, “he said.

Karam, for his part, explained that the average loss per insured person who required hospitalization due to Covid-19 was 417 thousand pesos, when last week it was 390 thousand and the ancestor was 300 thousand pesos.

He recalled that insurers have two payment methods.

“When a person is hospitalized and that person is discharged and goes to the cashier to pay, that is where the insurance pays; or for reimbursement, once the person begins the procedures with the insurance company,” he said.

He said that insurers so far have paid 47 percent of the amount claimed for 913 Covid-19 cases.

The amount claimed amounts to 380.4 million pesos, which until a week ago was 273.2 million pesos.

Karam explained that the remaining 53 percent has not been paid for administrative processes.

“Much of the insurers make direct payment to the hospital. They are the administrative processing times of the hospital,” he reiterated.

