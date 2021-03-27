They pay 60 euros an hour to be a virtual gardener in the Minecraft video game

The British Garden Building Review Company WhatShed offers several remote jobs to become a virtual gardener within the Minecraft video game, in which workers must perform consulting functions for users who want to improve their outdoor gardens.

The offer has been published on the website of WhatShed, a company calling itself Britain’s “biggest and best garden building buyers guide”, which seeks to recruit a collective of people to take on the outdoor garden consulting functions for users of the famous construction game.

The skills required for the job include a great knowledge of the video game, high communication and creative skills, confidence in teleworking and passion for gardening outdoor. As detailed, the potential virtual gardener evaluate clients’ gardens, give feedback, propose prototypes, and create designs for clients.

Gardeners will be able to telecommute and on the form it is allowed to indicate residence in other countries. In addition, they will receive a salary of 50 pounds per hour (almost 60 euros) which, according to the offer, is negotiable with the company. What’s more, the schedule is flexible.